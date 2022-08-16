Celebrate Help America Vote Day, Become A Tennessee Poll Worker

Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages Tennesseans to celebrate Help America Vote Day on Aug. 16, 2022, by signing up to be poll workers for the November election.

“Elections are not possible without the election heroes who help run polling locations across our great state,” said Secretary Hargett. “That is why I’m encouraging Tennesseans, especially young adults, to celebrate Help America Vote Day by signing up to serve your community as a poll worker.”

During early voting and on Election Day, poll workers help polling sites in their community run smoothly by conducting various tasks, including greeting voters, answering questions, explaining how to cast a ballot, and counting votes.

Poll workers are paid for working during early voting, on Election Day and for attending required training sessions.

Most Tennesseans are eligible to work as poll workers, regardless of political affiliation. The minimum age to work as a poll worker is 16 years old. Anyone over 18 must be a registered voter in the county they are serving in.

Qualifications to Be a Tennessee Poll Worker:

Be at least 16 years old

Be a registered voter in the county if 18 or older

Be able to read and write in the English language

Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Not be supervised by a county or municipal elected official on the ballot

Government Employees Who Can Serve as Poll Workers:

All City, County and Metro employees (unless working directly under the supervision of an elected official on the ballot)

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees – consult your Human Resources Department to ensure eligibility

“Poll workers are essential to protecting the integrity of the ballot box,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “By serving as a poll worker, you can help voters in your community confidently cast their ballot and know the election results are secure.”

Established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, Help America Vote Day was created to assist poll worker recruitment efforts in communities across the country.

For the latest information about becoming a poll worker and upcoming Tennessee elections, follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

To step up to serve your community as a poll worker, apply now at GoVoteTN.gov.