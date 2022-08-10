Chattanooga City Council Gives Final Approval To South Broad Revitalization Plans

Chattanooga’s City Council on Tuesday gave final approval for the revitalization of the South Broad District, kicking off a renewal effort that will generate tens of millions of dollars in new money for schools, roads and infrastructure across Chattanooga and Hamilton County, while transforming a blighted brownfield into a vast, vibrant live-work-play district.

The catalyst for the project is a new stadium, owned by a city-county sports authority, that will ignite surrounding revitalization and breathe new life into the city’s western gateway, while also keeping the Lookouts in Chattanooga. Where motorists entering the city once saw belching black clouds fueled by pit fires, and later a rusted wasteland, within years the site will be bustling with activity fueled by lush public spaces and mixed-use development.

“Today will mark the beginning of a new era of investment and inclusive growth in Chattanooga, in which we fundamentally shift our trajectory, upwards and forwards,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

The promise of such a catalyst has already attracted world-class master developer Jim Irwin, as well as $100 million in planned office space and $170 million in new housing commitments. The project is expected to swiftly exceed conservative projections of $350 million in development needed to break even, and eventually peak beyond $1 billion in new homes, offices and stores.

Why a new stadium? The Lookouts’ current home at AT&T Field was privately built, and also poorly built. It faces into the sun, which can’t be fixed, and was found by Major League Baseball to have more than 140 different compliance deficiencies that would have caused the league to pull the franchise had the city and county not acted. The loss of the Lookouts would not only have terminated one of baseball’s historic franchises, but would also have cost the community $30 million in economic impact that the Lookouts provide.

The City and County leveraged tax increment financing for the project, with each committing just $1.4 million of non-property tax revenues up front toward the $72 million cost of the multi-use stadium. The land for the stadium will be donated by Perimeter Properties, which has also donated approximately 14 acres of land to allow the Riverwalk to bisect the site. Similar projects in Fort Wayne, Ind. and Columbia, S.C., have so far generated $1 billion and $650 million in new development, respectively.

Growth Fuels Renewal

Not one penny of current property taxes will go toward the project, rather the city and county’s contribution will come from hotel/motel fees paid by tourists, as well as economic development fees set aside for this purpose. The vast majority — 96 percent — of the catalytic stadium will be funded by future development that happens on site and revenue from the stadium itself, as the taxable value of new buildings yields new property taxes to pay back bondholders. This will not only pay back the city and county’s initial investment, but will permanently increase the city and county’s respective budgets, allowing local government to offer superior services to all residents decades into the future.

“But this is about more than just increasing our tax base. This is about becoming the best city in the country to live, work and play. This is about new housing, new commercial space for our small businesses, new living-wage jobs, and new public green spaces and trails. This is about connecting our neighborhoods, bringing us one step closer to One Chattanooga,” said Kelly following the vote. “When we say One Chattanooga, it means shifting the mindset to growing the pie for everyone, not just fighting over the scraps of an old, broken world. It means investing in our future, not trapping ourselves in the past by refusing to believe in the possible. It means looking ahead with hope and courage to what we can and will accomplish together, and overcoming the fear and cynicism that for too long has held us back.”