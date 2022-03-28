Chattanooga Fire Department Taking Applications For Their Next Cadet Academy

The Chattanooga Fire Department is looking for future firefighters who will help strengthen the department and continue their legacy of service and dedication.

They are currently taking applications for fire cadets for their next Fire Academy which is expected to start in January 2023. The 2022 Fire Academy is currently underway.

With a 150-year history in Chattanooga, the CFD leads the way with superior response, training and reputation. We have 26 companies housed in 20 stations across the city, a Fire Prevention Bureau that conducts inspections year-round, a modern training center and a repair shop. In all, more than 400 dedicated men and women provide firefighting, emergency medical care and all-hazards response 24x7x365 for an area of 143 square miles and nearly 185,000 citizens.

“We are laying the groundwork for the next 150 years of our department and this next generation of firefighters will play a vital role in preserving our past and pushing the CFD into the future. We want career firefighters who want to make a difference in their community,” said Fire Chief Phil Hyman.

Candidates will be responsible for participating in our six-month Fire Training Academy. Duties include attending class, taking exams and integrating classroom training during hands-on exercises. No prior experience or knowledge is required. Our training staff will educate cadets on all aspects of the fire service. They will complete Emergency Medical Technician training and learn how to fight different types of fires. They will also master other skills like hazardous materials operations, vehicle extrication, rope rescues, tactical ventilation, self-rescue and how to save fellow firefighter’s lives in dangerous situations.

CLICK HERE to apply for fire cadet.

For more information on the hiring process, feel free to email CFDRecruiting@chattanooga.gov.