Chattanooga Mayor Berke Reflects On The State Of The City

Eight years ago I took the oath of office as the 65th Mayor of our great city. I said then that we are at our best when we empower every Chattanoogan to write her own story.

I could not know then what the ensuing years would bring. A terrorism attack. A devastating bus crash. A tornado. A multi-day water outage. A global pandemic. Another recession. A reckoning with racial injustice.

Last night during my final State of the City address, I returned to the words I uttered eight years ago.

When we ensure that every Chattanoogan has the tools and the power to write her own story, we change the arc of our city. I know this to be true because I have seen it.

It started with a mission to break down the barriers preventing people from living the lives they want in our community. We developed five priority areas -- Stronger Neighborhoods, Growing Economy, Smarter Students and Stronger Families, Safer Streets, and High-Performing Government -- to serve as a guide to achieving that mission.

With that in mind, we went to work.

We built and revitalized parks. We’ve made sure that every Chattanoogan who fought for our country doesn’t have to fight to have a roof over their head. We have ensured the electric vehicles of the future will be built at Enterprise South and that a small business can purchase new equipment to expand. We have supported working families by helping toddlers enter a classroom with caring teachers while offering a hand up to their parents through workforce development.

I know it is easy in this moment to see all that is wrong, to feel like darkness surrounds us in both the day and the night. On some days, I am guilty of that myself. Since March of 2019, almost one out of every ten Hamilton County residents has been infected with Covid-19. More than three hundred fifty of our neighbors have died from this disease. I mourn for every family missing their loved one tonight.

We saw this plague strike the most vulnerable in our community the hardest. Our seniors, people of color, those with preexisting conditions -- they have suffered the worst health outcomes. Small businesses closing, many forever. Good jobs vanishing, especially in Chattanooga’s critical hospitality and service industries. Work schedules cut back because of kids staying home.

We know that the pandemic didn’t create inequality in this country, but it is highlighted and bolded now, a commanding, tragic sight from which we cannot turn away.

Our struggles are real, but so are our blessings. Over the years, even when tragedy struck our city, as it did more than once, I have taken refuge in our unyielding promise and the wisdom of our forebearers. That is one reason why, despite the unrelenting headwinds we face right now, I know we will still travel far.

When you tend to your garden, it bears fruit, and while there is no shortcut to progress, our approach has worked.

We know, because we see it in the data. The last several years have seen a string of headlines about our progress, from higher wages to new and expanding businesses. Our momentum was so strong that at the beginning of last year, Forbes predicted Chattanooga would be the number one city for new jobs in 2020.

Now we all know 2020 didn’t turn out like we thought. Those fundamentals, though, are still there, and we are poised for growth when the economy returns to full strength.

It is never easy. There are disagreements, and battles, and setbacks. But in those moments, we search for God’s blessing, and use our victories to build up an entire community.

I love this city. Thank you for the honor of serving as your Mayor. As always, the next chapter of our story will be our best.

