Chattanooga Police Department Now Accepting Applications For Citizens Police Academy

The Chattanooga Police Department's Citizens Police Academy (CPA) is accepting applications for its upcoming 9-week session, which will begin on Thursday, March 17. Each session runs from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Class participants are taught by police officers who cover topics such as SWAT, EOD, Patrol, Narcotics, Special Investigations, and Internal Affairs just to name a few.

The CPA is also an opportunity for community members to engage with department personnel and to learn more about the services provided, discuss current issues regarding policing, and ask questions.

Class size will be limited to 15 people in order to maintain safe social distancing.

Applications for the upcoming CPA are available online.

* Schedule is subject to change based on COVID-19 community guidelines. Facial coverings are required for unvaccinated individuals who are moving through city buildings.