Chattanooga Police Department updates intervention policies

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy has announced an update to the department's policy regarding duty to intervene and highlights existing policy as it relates to institute warning before shooting.

"These actions are intended to make clear to CPD officers and to the community the department serves that shall intervene when they see another office committing an unlawful or improper act," Chief Roddy said in a statement released on Monday. "Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action.

"I have updated and highlighted existing policy to reflect not only the current expectations of our police department, but what I also know is in the hearts and character of your officers," Roddy further explained. "I look forward to the coming conversations and encourage the inclusion of many representatives to include community leaders, law enforcement, and some of those who've express the concerns in recent days."

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke was quick to support Chief Roddy's announcement. "I appreciate Chief Roddy’s leadership on this and the collaboration of our local activist community. I know that more discussions are happening and I’m grateful for the chance to listen, learn, and work together on real reforms that will make everyone in our community safer."

On Friday, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke joined mayors from across the United States in signing the 4-part pledge from the "My Brother’s Keeper Alliance" to review the City of Chattanooga’s use-of-force policies and make any reforms that may be needed to protect residents and local law enforcement alike.

"We know that some of the worst incidents that have resulted in the loss of life occurred because police officers failed to police each other," Berke said. "Standing by while another officer does something dangerous or potentially lethal is immoral, inexcusable, and in the City of Chattanooga, totally unacceptable."

He added that virtually all of the “8 Can’t Wait” policies called for by Campaign Zero are already being implemented by the Chattanooga Police Department.

"We know that progress moves at the speed of trust," Berke elaborated. "Nowhere is this more true than when it comes to public safety. We have had a lot of success in reducing violent crime in Chattanooga over the last several years, and I know that it is because our police department works at building strong relationships at the neighborhood level."

Among the reforms and community projects the department has implemented in the the past several years include: