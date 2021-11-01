Chattanooga Public Works To Resume Curbside Recycling, Start Fall Leaf Collection

The City of Chattanooga’s curbside-recycling service will resume effective today, Monday, November 1st.

Public Works will empty curbside recycling bins using the zone-based collection schedule to which the department previously adhered; to find out where your residence falls in the biweekly collection schedule by zone, visit Chattanooga.gov. Recycling carts should be at the curb no later than 7:00am on your designated collection day.

Residents should not deposit any other materials besides clean recyclable waste into their city-issued recycling bins. Learn what types of materials Public Works can accept at the curb by reviewing the list at: http://www.chattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services/pw-recycling

Chattanooga Public Works will also begin collecting loose leaves from residents, on an on-demand basis, also beginning today, Monday, November 1.

Residents can request loose-leaf collection from Public Works via any of the following means:

Call 311 at 423-643-6311 Request loose leaf collection online Use the CHATT311 App on your Apple or Android device Email 311 at 311@chattanooga.gov.

Loose leaves should be placed at the curb and completely separated from bagged yard waste, brush, and other bulky items. To prevent flooding during rain events, residents should also avoid raking leaves over storm drains, catch basins or curb inlets.

The City’s 311 hotline is your resource for any additional questions: 423-643-6311.