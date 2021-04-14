City and Library Detect Potential Data Exposure

Recently, the City of Chattanooga’s Information Technology Department and Chattanooga Public Library discovered a potential data exposure affecting patrons who renewed their cards through the Library’s website, chattlibrary.org. The Library is notifying these patrons, and both the Library and City IT Department have taken steps to correct the issue.

The personal data of some people who have used an online form since October of 2020 may have been exposed. This data includes various forms of identification that were uploaded to prove residency during the Library’s card renewal process.

If you renewed your card in the past six months, both the City and Library recommend monitoring your information and credit file. The following credit monitoring services are free and available for anyone to enroll in:

Credit Karma - https://www.creditkarma.com/

Credit Wise by Capital One - https://creditwise.capitalone.com/home

Experian - https://www.experian.com/?intcmp-cor-registration-logo

For questions about this issue, please contact Library Executive Director Corinne Hill at chill@lib.chattanooga.gov.

