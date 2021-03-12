City Of Chattanooga Creates New 311 App And Website For Residents

As part of National 311 Day, the City of Chattanooga has created a new 311 app and website in public beta that will be more tailored to residents needs called my311.

The City’s 311 Service Center is the best way for residents to request city services or report incidents like potholes. Previously, the City contracted with a service provider to develop a web portal and mobile app for residents to utilize.

“Over the years we’ve noticed similar requests or complaints about the Chatt311 app and website portal,” said 311 Director Derek Frizzell. “When we realized it wasn’t possible to make the fixes through our vendor we looked internally for a solution.”

The City looked to its Department of Information Technology (DIT) to see what other alternatives were available to meet the need of community requests and the best solution was to develop the app in-house.

“We have an incredibly talented team of IT experts and we are always searching for solutions to better serve Chattanoogans,” said Chief Information Officer Brent Messer. “As an IT leader, I am immensely proud of the work my team has done to develop this app and enhance services to our community.”

MyChattanooga Public Beta began on Thursday. The system is live, fully functional, and optimized to work on all of your devices.

During the beta period, IT and all partner departments will be monitoring system performance, collecting user feedback, and improving functionality. Both MyChattanooga and Accela will be running in parallel, ensuring no disruption of service.

All requests submitted in MyChattanooga will be fulfilled--business as usual. However, by choosing to participate in MyChattanooga Public Beta testing, you will have the ability to send us your feedback, report bugs, and make requests for new and improved functionality.

You can start using MyChattanooga today, accessible at my.chattanooga.gov.

The current Chatt311 application will remain active during the public beta. However, residents are encouraged to use the my311 website to set up an account and familiarize themselves with the new features prior to the Chatt311 system being disabled.

