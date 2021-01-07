City Of Chattanooga To Host Virtual MLK Day Of Service

The City of Chattanooga’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, in partnership with the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs, and the Unity Group, will hold the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service virtually on Monday, Jan. 18.

Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person projects or events this year.

However, residents and participants from previous Day of Service events are encouraged and welcome to share reflections on the legacy of Dr. King. Please send written or video tributes to Vanessa Jackson at vjackson@chattanooga.gov.

The virtual celebration will be held on the City’s Office of Multicultural Affairs Facebook Page on Monday, Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET.

The annual MLK Day of Service was launched by the Berke Administration in 2014 at Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy as a “day on, not a day off” to encourage residents to come together and work on community-centric projects.

Projects have included clean up at the Historic Beck Knob Cemetery, painting and cleaning of local childcare centers, neighborhood cleanups, and more.

Event Lineup:

10:30-11:30 a.m.: Opening Kickoff and UTC Tributes, hosted by UTC and Office of Multicultural Affairs

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Community Tributes, hosted by City of Chattanooga OMA

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Virtual MLK March, hosted by the Unity Group of Chattanooga

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!