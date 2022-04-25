City Of Chattanooga Mayor’s Youth Council Hosting First-Ever Youth Week

The City of Chattanooga Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting the first-ever Youth Week in Chattanooga this week, an entire week of programming by the youth of Chattanooga for the youth of Chattanooga.

All events are free and open to the public, and Chattanoogans of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Youth Week features six events in seven days, each focused on a different issue identified by the Mayor’s Youth Council as important to their generation, derived from Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategy.

These topics include community engagement, sustainability, public safety, homelessness, and girls’ empowerment. The week will conclude with a celebration on Sunday, May 1, at Coolidge Park.

The Chattanooga Mayor’s Youth Council was created in 2015 as a pathway for high school students in the Chattanooga area to get involved in local government. An annual cohort of Mayor’s Youth Council members serves to advise the mayor and the city on issues affecting youth. The 2021-2022 cohort includes 44 members from 18 schools across the city.

View the full Youth Week schedule and learn more about the Mayor’s Youth Council at cha.city/youthweek.

Youth Week 2022 is made possible by our generous community partners, including EPB, United Healthcare, HHM Certified Public Accountants, River City Company, Women’s Fund of Greater Chattanooga, National Coalition of 100 Black Women, and Councilwoman Carol Berz.

SCHEDULE:

Monday, April 25 – Community Engagement

Community Night at Fire Station 1

5:30-7:00 p.m.

Fire Station 1 (218 E Main St)

Tuesday, April 26 – Sustainability

Panel: Making 'The Scenic City' Scenic for Everyone

5:00-6:00 p.m.

Waterhouse Pavilion (850 Market St)

Wednesday, April 27 – Public Safety

Chat with Police Chief Celeste Murphy

6:00-7:30 p.m.

Avondale Community Center (1305 Dodson Ave)

Thursday, April 28 – Homelessness

Panel & Donation Drive: From Homeless to Housed

5:00-6:00 p.m.

World Restoration Center (4004 Dorris St)

Saturday, April 30 – Girls’ Empowerment

Empowering Young Women Summit

9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Family Justice Center (5705 Uptain Rd)

Sunday, May 1 – Celebration