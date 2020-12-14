City Of Chattanooga Suspends In-Person Tax Freeze Assistance

Due to the increased surge in COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County, the City of Chattanooga has suspended in-person assistance for those applying for the Senior Tax Freeze and other relief programs.

The City offers relief programs for qualifying residents needing help with their water quality fees through the United Way, and property taxes, subject to qualifications listed below.

The relief programs are open until April 6, 2021 and the City’s Treasury Department is committed to assisting those who need help applying. Appointments for phone assistance can be made at (423) 643-7262.

Additionally, completed applications can be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office or placed in the dropbox in front of City Hall.

The City will continue to monitor the spread of new COVID cases and may resume in-person assistance at a later date when it is safe for both the community and staff to do so.

Many seniors and individuals with disabilities in our community are on fixed incomes and their annual tax bills may create a hardship for them. The City is proud to offer these programs to our residents:

State Tax Relief:

Seniors:

Must be age 65 or older by 12/31/2020

Must own and live in a home in the City of Chattanooga as your primary residence

Must have total income for you, your spouse, and all parties listed on property deed less than $30,700 for 2019 fiscal year

Disabled Homeowner:

Must have total or permanent disability rating from the Social Security Administration that occurred before 12/31/2020

Must own and live in a home in the City of Chattanooga as your primary residence

Must have total income for you, your spouse, and all parties listed on property deed less than $30,700 for 2019 fiscal year

Disabled Veteran Homeowner:

Must have 100% total and permanent disability rating from a service-connected disability

Must not have been dishonorably discharged from any armed services

Widow(er) of Disabled Veteran Homeowner

Tax Relief will be extended to surviving spouse of disabled veteran who, at the time of the disabled veteran’s death, was eligible for diabled veterans’ property tax relief

Tax Freeze:

Must be age 65 or older by 12/31/2020

Must own and live in a home in the City of Chattanooga as your primary residence

Must have total income for you, your spouse, and all parties listed on property deed less than $40,730 for 2019 fiscal year

United Way Water Quality Fee Relief:

If you qualify for State Tax Relief or Tax freeze, you may also qualify for Water Quality Fee relief through the United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

If you think that you may qualify, or know someone who does, and you want help paying your property taxes or your water quality fee, please call the City of Chattanooga at (423) 643-7274.

