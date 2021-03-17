City Of Chattanooga To Host Virtual Purchasing Fair This Friday

The City of Chattanooga’s mission is to break down barriers that prevent people from living the lives they want in their community. We believe this includes the business community and helping them do business with the City.

The City’s Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) and Purchasing Department hold regular Purchasing Fairs, which give businesses the opportunity to learn how to work with the City and hear directly from department and division leaders looking for vendors. However, with COVID-19 still impacting the community, this year’s fair has moved online.

The Fair is free to attend and will begin with a general session at 9 a.m. EDT, which will provide an overview of the City’s purchasing and procurement process. Then attendees will be able to hear directly from department decision-makers and receive valuable information about working with specific divisions of the department.

A complete schedule is listed on the website, as well as documentation for the type of vendors and work needed.

To learn more about the Virtual Purchasing Fair and to register, visit cha.city/purchasingfair.

