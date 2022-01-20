City Of Chattanooga To Seek Public Input On 2023 Operating And Capital Budgets

Beginning next week, the City of Chattanooga will seek community input on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Due to the current surge in local COVID cases attributed to the Omicron variant, the City will host three virtual meetings to gather investment ideas from residents that will support implementation of the Kelly administration’s One Chattanooga plan.

“From the feedback we gain at these meetings, we’ll put forward a draft budget in the spring that aligns with what we heard and aligns with the One Chattanooga vision – to become a city where all have the chance to prosper and thrive,” said Mayor Tim Kelly.

Chattanooga residents will be asked to weigh in with broad direction on their top priorities for the coming fiscal year, for both City operations and capital (infrastructure).

The City recognizes that not every resident feels comfortable using Zoom, so residents can also submit their feedback via a brief online survey. To register for the online public input sessions or to complete the survey, visit cha.city/budget.

Residents are encouraged to attend a virtual input session for the district in which they live, as in most cases their council member will also attend; however any City resident can register to attend whichever session works best for their schedule. The FY 2023 virtual budget public input sessions will be held online via Zoom, as follows:

Council Districts 3, 4, and 6: Monday, January 24 from 5:30-7:00 pm EST

Council Districts 5, 8, and 9: Monday, January 31 from 5:30-7:00 pm EST

Council Districts 1, 2, and 7: Thursday, February 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm EST

For more information on the One Chattanooga plan, visit pbb.chattanooga.gov to learn about each investment priority: