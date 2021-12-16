City Of Collegedale Collecting Donations At City Hall For Tornado Victims Relief

The City of Collegedale is partnering with the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation to collect donations of needed items such as winter clothes, non-perishable food, diapers, toiletries, and children’s toys for the Mayfield, Kentucky families hardest hit by the storms.

Check donations will also be accepted and should be written to the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation with “Mayfield” written in the memo.

Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation director David Barto said one hundred percent of the funds collected will pass directly to relief agencies assisting Mayfield residents.

When Collegedale City Commission member Ethan White first considered starting a local relief effort for Mayfield, Barto gladly offered to assist and noted, “In this time of Christmas, let us share, let us help the good folks up in Mayfield.”

Collegedale, Tennessee and Mayfield, Kentucky share several commonalities. Both have a similar number of residents, both are home to small colleges, and both have endured destructive storms.

Considering the eastern portion of Hamilton County experienced a number of destructive tornadoes in the last ten years, Commissioner White said, “I feel this is a great opportunity to unite our community and help another which is in great need. My family was greatly helped after the 2020 Easter tornado locally and I feel this is a great way to pay it forward.”

The Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, so monetary contributions are generally tax-deductible. Donations will be accepted through December 22 at Collegedale City Hall from 8am until 5pm during the weekdays and from 9am until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. On December 23, Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation representatives will transport the donations to help those in Mayfield who have lost so much just before Christmas.

Collegedale City Hall is located at 4910 Swinyar Drive off of Apison Pike. For more information, go to City of Collegedale website at www.collegedaletn.gov or to Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation Facebook page @collegedaletomorrow or contact David Barto at 423-664-3022.