City's 2022 Budget Public Input To Begin Next Week

The City of Chattanooga is asking for the community’s input on the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Beginning Monday, November 9, the City will host three virtual public meetings to get feedback and ideas on how to improve results in the Mayor’s priority areas -- Safer Streets, Growing Economy, Stronger Neighborhoods, and Smarter Students & Stronger Families.

“We create a budget each year to serve Chattanoogans and the best way for us to do that is to hear directly from them,” said Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke. “We need to know what’s working, what isn’t and how we continue to fund the services that matter most to the community.”

Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 in the community, all of the input sessions will be held virtually. However, we recognize that not every resident has access to the internet or feels comfortable using Zoom, so residents can also submit feedback via an online survey or through paper surveys that can be picked up and dropped off at various Chattanooga Public Library branches.

This is the eighth budget created utilizing the Budgeting For Outcomes (BFO) process, which requires internal departments and external nonprofit agencies to submit new “offers” that clearly explain what outcomes they seek to achieve for citizens and how they will measure their success

To register for the online public input sessions or to complete the online survey visit cha.city/bfo.

If you’d like to pick up a paper survey from one of our library branches offering curbside pickup please call those branches directly. Please be prepared to provide a description of your vehicle and any special needs you may have. If you do not have a cell phone, please call your pickup location before you leave home, and our staff will schedule a time for you.

Main/Downtown

423-643-7736

1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

South Chattanooga

423-643-7780

925 W. 39th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37410

Northgate

423-643-7788

278 Northgate Mall Dr #6906, Chattanooga, TN 37415

Eastgate

423-643-7773

5705 Marlin Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Avondale

This branch will remain closed until the Avondale YFD center reopens. Please direct your calls and book returns to one of our other branches.

Additionally, members of the public are invited to serve on “Results Teams” to help advise on the creation of the budget and decide how the City's money is spent. Results Team participants evaluate budget offers from City Departments and nonprofit agencies and make recommendations for what should be funded. Those interested in serving on a results team can email bfo@chattanooga.gov.

The FY22 budget public input sessions are:

Monday, November 9, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 12, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Monday, November 16, 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

