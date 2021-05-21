City Of Chattanooga To Honor Black Wall Street For Juneteenth

In honor of Juneteenth, which is now a city holiday, the City of Chattanooga Office of Multicultural Affairs will present “Chattanooga Recreates Black Wall Street” an inaugural month-long recognition highlighting the celebration and patronage of Black-owned businesses for the entire month of June 2021.

“Black Wall Street” is the historical reference to the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma, once known as one of the prosperous African-American communities within the United States up until the 1921 attack on black residents and businesses by mobs of white residents.

Throughout the month, OMA will highlight the presence and contributions of Black business to our local, national and global economy by featuring notable black businesses from the past through the current day, as well as encouraging community patronage of these businesses.

A featured activity will take place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Miller Plaza Waterhouse Pavilion with an educational, socially distanced in-person event from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., which will include information about the Black Wall Street historical era. This will include a display of historic photos from the original Black Wall Street, as well as photos of Chattanooga’s early Black businesses and Black businesses from throughout the region.

At the event, OMA will screen the PBS documentary film, “Boss: The Black Business Experience.” Attendees will also be able to learn how to access the city’s Black-owned business directory and learn how to register their enterprise with the city as a vendor or as a city-certified minority women-owned business enterprise.

Local food vendor BBQ Rowe will be onsite with signature food items for purchase, as well as limited free samples.

Free parking will be available at City Hall parking lot B, located at E. 10th Street between Lindsay and Houston Streets. The event is free and open to the public.

In collaboration with the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, the celebration will include the display of flags along Market Street and in front of downtown Black-owned businesses that will celebrate this occasion.

A limited supply of commemorative hats and t-shirts will also be available as giveaways during the event.

Other partners in the effort include the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, WTCI, River City Company, Chattanooga Business Elite, and City of Chattanooga Open Spaces.