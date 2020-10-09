CNE Expanding Mortgage And Rent Relief Efforts

CNE was recently awarded a $1 million grant through the Tennessee Community CARES Program to provide rental and mortgage relief for households impacted by COVID-19.

The program, serving Bledsoe, Bradley, Marion, Grundy, McMinn, Meigs, Polk, Rhea, Sequatchie and Hamilton counties, will be administering relief grants now through mid-November.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services along with Governor Bill Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group created the Tennessee Community CARES Program to invest $150 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds to help with ongoing efforts to address health and economic needs created by the pandemic.

Approved grant dollars are administered by partnering nonprofit organizations. CNE’s partner in administering this fund is United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

To qualify for funding, delinquent payments no earlier than March 1, 2020 are eligible and proof of COVID-related loss of income is required.

To apply:

Call 423-756-6271 to leave a voicemail with a name and a phone number where you can be reached.

to leave a voicemail with a name and a phone number where you can be reached. Send an email to COVIDRelief@cneinc.org with your full name and a phone number.

Visit our website, www.cneinc.org/covidrelief, and follow the prompts.

Additionally, CNE will continue its partnership with Legal Aid of East Tennessee, local attorneys and Southern Adventist University to provide free legal assistance to those facing eviction during the COVID-19 crisis and optional case management to assist with household needs.

Relief resources will be distributed on a “first-come, first-serve” basis for households that complete the applications and meet eligibility criteria. Please contact us now. Funds are limited.

