Community Activist Raquetta Dotley To Run For City Council Seat

Raquetta Dotley and her campaign team will be hosting their official campaign launch event on Saturday, November 21 from 11am-1pm at Westside Baptist Church.

Kim’s Hot Fish will be served at this event, and masks and social distancing will be required. Attendees can either walk up or drive in to meet the candidate, hear her speak, and purchase campaign materials.

Dotley is a 39 year-old community activist running for city council in District 7. She works as Church Administrator for Westside Baptist Church, and she serves as Secretary for the Alton Park/Piney Woods Neighborhood Association. She also sits on the A Step Ahead Contraceptive Access Advisory Committee and the Relative Caregiver Advisory Board.

Dotley is running to improve neighborhood equity, economic development, infrastructure, and transportation in District 7. She is a community-driven, seasoned leader that will fight for and represent everyone in her district through the power of strong neighborhood associations and communicative, transparent leadership.

For more information on her campaign, visit raquettadotley.com.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!