Early Voting For The Nov. 3 Election Starts Next Week

Tennessee’s generous early voting period for the upcoming State and Federal General Election begins Wednesday, Oct. 14, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.

“Our top priority, this election season is that every Tennessee voter can cast their ballot safely and securely,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Utilizing Tennessee’s robust early voting period is an excellent way to accomplish this goal.”

Early voting provides Tennesseans the opportunity to avoid Election Day crowds and can shorten your wait time. Early voting also offers the flexibility of evenings and Saturdays, along with multiple polling locations in many counties.

During early voting and on Election Day, Tennesseans are encouraged to do their part. This includes wearing a face covering and maintaining a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions at their polling locations. All poll officials will be wearing face coverings and will be trained in social distancing measures.

Tennesseans can find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. You can download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play. Reviewing your sample ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.

Tennesseans voting early or on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, by the Tennessee state government or by the federal government, is acceptable even if it’s expired. College student IDs are not acceptable.

For more information about what types of ID are acceptable and other Election Day details, visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

