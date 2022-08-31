East Ridge Awarded $250,000 American Water Charitable Foundation Water And Environment Grant

The City of East Ridge has been awarded one of four 2022 American Water Charitable Foundation Water and Environment Grants for $250,000, focusing on building an ADA accessible boardwalk and pier along Camp Jordan’s Dickert’s Pond.

“East Ridge is honored to be the recipient of the 2022 Water and Environment Grant,” said East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams. “American Water has long believed in the importance of being a good neighbor and good steward of the environment. Thanks to the help provided by the American Water Charitable Foundation, East Ridge will be able to create a positive change in our community.”

The Water and the Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, and aims to support high-impact projects and initiatives that further American Water’s commitment to support ESG (environment, social and governance), as well as inclusion, diversity and equity.

Mayor Williams added, “Our plans for the $250,000 grant include creating educational signage related to water quality and other water-related facts along with the construction of an ADA compliant boardwalk and fishing pier at Dickert’s Pond in Camp Jordan Park.”

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is committed to participating and investing in programs that benefit communities served by American Water,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “We are proud to further American Water’s ongoing commitment to being a good neighbor and good steward of the environment.”