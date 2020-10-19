Election 2020: The Latest News, Candidate Info, And More

It’s time to vote and Kelly Subaru and The Pulse want to make sure you have all the information you need on when and where to vote, as well as learn about each candidate to make an informed vote.

Head over to myvotetn.com where you can learn about how and where to early vote, which district you are in, where your voting precinct is located and learn about each candidate on the ballot, local, state, and federal.

Absentee Ballot Information

Here is the link to the Absentee Ballot Application Web Portal from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s site. It lists the qualifications and instructions: Absentee Voting | Tennessee Secretary of State

You can monitor the status of your request by using the HCEC Voter Request form: HCEC Voter Request

Voting Poll Locations

The county is divided into voting precincts. Each precincts then has polling locations. Some precincts are “split precincts” and have multiple polling locations. In your voting precinct you will vote for the candidates that represent your district.

One easy way to insure you are registered, know your voting district, and polling location is to complete the online Voter Request form: HCEC Voter Request

Another way is to search for your precinct on the Precinct Breakdown Report from the Hamilton County Election Commission.

