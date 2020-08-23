FEMA Announces Lost Wages Grant for Tennessee

by

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor approved Tennessee for a FEMA grant under the Lost Wages Assistance program. FEMA’s grant funding will allow Tennessee to provide $300 per week on top of their regular unemployment benefit to those unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA will work with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to implement a system to make this funding available to Tennessee residents.

On Aug. 8, 2020, President Trump made available up to $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund to provide financial assistance to Americans who have lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, the state of Tennessee agreed to administer a lost wages program for its citizens who are unemployed due to COVID-19.

FEMA looks forward to working with the governors of additional states who agree to administer a lost wages program to bring financial relief to unemployed Americans.

To see a list of states previously approved for lost wages assistance, go to: fema.gov/fact-sheet/lost-wages-assistance-approved-states

To learn more about FEMA’s lost wages supplemental payment assistance, visit: fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-lost-wages-supplemental-payment-assistance

by

Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Sunday

August 23, 2020

Monday

August 24, 2020

Tuesday

August 25, 2020

Wednesday

August 26, 2020

Thursday

August 27, 2020

Friday

August 28, 2020

Saturday

August 29, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse