Hamilton County's Veterans Service Office Moving To A New Location

Hamilton County Veterans Service Officer Chuck Alsobrook reports the Veterans Service Office is moving to a more centrally located location.

Alsobrook says the Veteran’s Services Office will now be located at 455 North Highland Park Avenue, Room 204 (which is also known as the McDaniel Building) as of March 4th.

Alsobrook says the decision to move was predicated by several factors. “For some time now we have realized we have outgrown the DRC building located downtown. Plus, parking and accessibility has been an issue for some of our clients. This relocation should be more convenient for the men and women who have served our nation.”

Alsobrook an Air Force Veteran, says his office is branching out with the additional of Navy Veteran Amy Bailes. “We could not be happier to have Amy on staff, like myself she was worn the colors of our nation and understands the needs of a veteran due to her own personal experiences.”

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger adds, “One of our best accomplishments during my mayoral tenure was the creation of the Veterans Service Office in 2016. During this time we have had 6,976 visitors, 27,262 interactions and 11,699 claims submitted to the VA on behalf of Hamilton County veterans. Those are numbers we are extremely proud of.”

Alsobrook adds that although the office has moved, the outreach programs will return in Soddy Daisy on the first Tuesday of every month, excluding holidays from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM. The outreach program will also be available in Collegedale the third Tuesday of every month except on holidays with the same hours of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. All visits will be by appointment only when they resume in April.

The main Veterans Service Office hours are 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM.

The Veterans Service office can be reached at 423-209-7884