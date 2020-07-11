Hamilton County School Board Debates Set For July 13-15

Chattanooga 2.0 hosts Hamilton County School Board Debates in partnership with WRCB Channel 3 and the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Debates will be live-streamed via WRCB's Facebook page and website, as well as the Times Free Press Facebook page, following this schedule:

• Monday, July 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. – District 2: Tom Decosimo and Marco Perez

• Tuesday, July 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. – District 7: Debbi Meyers and Joe Wingate

• Wednesday, July 15 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. – District 1: Rhonda Thurman and Stephen Vickers

WRCB's David Carroll and Times Free Press' Dave Flessner moderate the debates, which will also feature guest questions from Hamilton County students, parents and teachers.

