Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office To Be Featured On COPS Television Show

Sheriff Jim Hammond, Chief Deputy Austin Garrett, and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce that their agency has once again been chosen to be featured on the COPS television show.

COPS film crews rode with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies for approximately nine weeks beginning in September 2020 to film Season 33 and captured numerous stories and incident footage for their television series. Altogether, fiveepisodes were filmed and will air beginning in mid-November of 2021.

In a new deal announced on September 13th, COPS TV has now found an exclusive new home on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription based streaming service. For more details, please visit: foxnews.com/media/long-running-hit-series-cops-reboot-exclusively-to-air-on-fox-nation

COPS is one of the longest-running television programs in the United States and their reputation for building strong, creative, and respectful working relationships with law enforcement agencies throughout the United States and the world. Their successful relationships have helped establish COPS as one of the most realistic and popular television series focusing on the daily activities of law enforcement personnel.

“I am very pleased that our agency has once again been chosen to partner with COPS to display the talent, expertise, and professionalism shown by our deputies not only to the members of our community, but to the world,” stated Sheriff Jim Hammond. “Many men and women who serve in law enforcement today, including several in our agency, watched COPS as a young child or adult and chose a profession in law enforcement based on what they saw on COPS. We can use this unique opportunity as a way to recruit the best and brightest to our ranks.”

As Fox Nation is a subscription based streaming service, they are offering First Responders, active service members, and veterans a one year free subscription. A link to join and take advantage of this special offer can be found by visiting: nation.foxnews.com

For those interested in watching COPS on Fox Nation, you can access the site directly by visiting nation.foxnews.com/cops-nation/

This will be the second time in four years COPS has chosen to film HCSO personnel in their hit TV series. In 2018, the Executive Producer of COPS flew in to meet with members of our Command Staff, Public Relations Division staff, and Sheriff Hammond in order to discuss the final preparations for filming. Since that time, our agency has maintained a positive working relationship with COPS management and producers.

Once an episode line-up is available, more details will be released.