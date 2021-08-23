HCSO Patrol Vehicle Voted Tennessee’s Best Looking Cruiser

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce our marked patrol vehicle has been voted this year’s prestigious Best Looking Cruiser by the citizens of Tennessee.

Each year, as part of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s Annual Law Enforcement Challenge, law enforcement agencies throughout the state compete for the coveted title of Best Looking Cruiser where members of the public vote for their favorite submission. This year’s award was announced earlier today at the 17th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge event held in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

“We are humbled that the citizens of Tennessee would select our marked unit as this year’s Best Looking Cruiser for the State of Tennessee. This is our newest vehicle design voted on by our personnel and implemented in 2020. To know that our design was voted by citizens across Tennessee as this year’s winner gives us great honor and pride, stated Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.

This year’s HCSO submission was photographed by members of the HCSO Public Relations Division in partnership with the Patrol Division.

The HCSO would like to take this opportunity to thank all those across our community and our state who took the time to support our agency and vote for our marked unit.