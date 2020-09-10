How You Can Help Address Violence And Anti-Racism

While much of my communication has been around keeping our community safe from the spread of COVID-19, we know that keeping our streets and neighborhoods safe is top of mind for all of our residents.

Our community has seen a sad and sudden uptick in gun violence recently. We’re actually seeing increases in gun incidents all over the country, but I want to make sure people in Chattanooga know how seriously we are taking this problem.

Simply put, people have got to be more responsible.

We’re hearing about shootings stemming from arguments at gas stations, road rage incidents on our highways, and children finding handguns. Each of these incidents is terrible because all of them are preventable.

First of all, if you own a gun, keep it locked up. There are just way too many guns getting into the wrong hands. I’m a gun owner, and I understand why Chattanoogans love to hunt in our great outdoors. But everyone who chooses to own a weapon has a serious responsibility to store it safely and responsibly.

Second, this is another issue where the state legislature has tied our hands and kept us from making laws that make sense for Chattanooga. As we saw a few weeks ago with the QAnon rally in Coolidge Park, our own police department is limited in what they can do to keep automatic rifles out of our public parks. Until and unless cities like ours can take back control of our own policies around that, we’re going to be at a serious disadvantage.

This year we’ve seen an incredible movement around righting social injustices and promoting anti-racism. I am proud to share that the Council Against Hate will be providing weekly online anti-racism training beginning on the evening of Wednesday, September 16. If you’re ready to take action, consider taking part in this special four-part course focused on racial reconciliation and healing.

Systemic racism has plagued our nation and our policies for far too long. To truly be a nation where anyone can achieve their dreams we have got to start addressing these issues, calling them what they are, and doing our part to call out racist behaviors. I’m asking you to join me in building a more equitable future for all Chattanoogans.

There is no cost to participate in the training but space is limited. To learn more and sign up, please visit cha.city/antiracism by this Friday, September 11.

Thank you and stay safe.

