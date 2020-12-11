Legal Aid Partners With Hamilton County To Meet Unmet Legal Needs For Christmas

Legal Aid of East Tennessee is pleased to announce an innovative partnership between LAET, Judge Jeffrey Hollingsworth, Chancellor Jeffrey Atherton, Hamilton County courts, and local attorneys designed to help low income people during the holiday season.

On Friday, December 11th at noon, LAET is presenting a Pro Bono Christmas Tree at the Hamilton County Courthouse. At that time, local judges will decorate the tree with Pro Bono Cases for local attorneys to give the gift of their time to someone in need.

Attorneys can also go to www.laet.org to volunteer their time to someone in need.

Then on Monday morning, December 14th during docket call, the judges will let the attorneys know the tree is up, and that they can choose a case off the tree.

LAET Pro Bono Staff Attorney, Matthew Huff says, “The Pro Bono Christmas Tree gives us a chance to highlight the need for Legal Services in the Chattanooga Area. COVID has hit the vulnerable in our community hard and some need relief that only the law can provide. It is our hope that the tree will provide a reminder for attorneys to pick up a Pro Bono case in this holiday season and give them a chance to donate their time to the less fortunate that would otherwise be without an attorney.”

LAET is a non-profit law firm that does not charge its clients for legal help. The firm’s attorneys, paralegals, and support staff are able to provide this high-quality legal advice and assistance to low-income, elderly, abused, and otherwise vulnerable East Tennesseans thanks to the support of individuals, corporations, foundations, local United Ways, and various federal and state agencies including the Legal Services Corporation, the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts, and the Tennessee Bar Foundation.

LAET’s mission is to strengthen communities and change lives through high-quality legal services. Eligible residents of 26 East Tennessee counties receive service from offices located in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Knoxville, Maryville, Morristown, Johnson City, and Blountville.

For more information, visit LAET’s website at www.laet.org.

