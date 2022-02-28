Library to Host Linda Moss Mines Lecture on Russia and Ukraine

The Chattanooga Public Library will host Chattanooga and Hamilton County Historian Linda Moss Mines on Wednesday, March 2, at 5:30 pm in the Downtown Library Auditorium.

When Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, many people found themselves asking questions. Is Ukraine a country? How far back does the conflict between Russia and Ukraine go? Is this war really the first of its kind since World War II?

Linda Moss Mines will provide a lecture and presentation of the historical events that have led to the current conflict, followed by a Q & A session. The Library will be live streaming the presentation on its YouTube channel, chattlibrary.tv. A recording will also be available on YouTube after the event.

Anyone interested in attending can find more information on the Library’s Facebook or chattlibrary.org. Masks are strongly encouraged for the event.