Local Students Earn First Green Certification In Hamilton County

Two Hamilton County Schools students recently completed the Green Awareness Training Program, making them the first “Green Certified” students in Hamilton County.

Through the program, Amaya Landess-Feldmann and Cruz Johnson, 10th grade students at Harrison Bay Future Ready Center, gained an understanding of green concepts, terminology, systems, and the latest in green mechanical technology. The training focuses on five areas: Energy Management and Analysis; Building Science; HVACR; Electrical; and Plumbing.

“Employers want to hire technicians who are knowledgeable about the new ‘green’ technologies so they can reduce energy consumption,” said Jerry Webb, Instructor of Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing Systems at Harrison Bay Future Ready Center. “I am proud of the work Amaya and Cruz have done to complete this program, and I am thrilled we are able to offer opportunities like these to our students that will make them more employable.”

In addition to the Green Certification, Mr. Webb also offers students in his HVAC class the opportunity to earn the EPA Section 608 Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Certification. Nine of his students are in the process of earning the four levels of the HVAC certification.

