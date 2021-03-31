Mayor Berke: Chattanoogans Coming Together In Crisis

By now, I’m sure you’ve heard the news about the terrible fire that occurred at Patten Towers on the morning of March 27.

As the fire compromised the building’s entire electrical system and it is now condemned -- meaning that all 160 men and women who lived there are now in temporary shelters. Patten Towers will be repaired and reopened, but until then, many, many Chattanoogans are facing some very difficult days ahead.

This incident is particularly unfortunate, as Patten Towers was nearing the end of multi-million dollar renovation by its new owners. Patten Towers is one of the few affordable housing options for low-income seniors in our downtown, and we look forward to welcoming home the men and women who live there as soon as it is safe to do so.

As dozens of Chattanoogans were displaced and our outstanding Chattanooga Fire Department worked to contain the fire, so many members of our community stepped up and stepped in to help. The Edney Building and the Chattanooga Public Library opened their doors to keep people safe and dry. CARTA deployed buses to serve as emergency shelters and then transported people to temporary housing.

Casey Tinker and our Homeless Services team did heroic work making sure that these folks got placed in secure, safe housing as rapidly as possible. Members of the City’s Operations Department, Economic & Community Development Department, and the Mayor’s office were on hand through the day and long into the night to do whatever they could to help.

As I’ve said before many times -- when the stakes are highest, Chattanoogans pull together and move forward. Yesterday was another example of that, and I’m so grateful to everyone who lent a helping hand.

Thank you.

