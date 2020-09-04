Mayor Berke: Supporting Our Essential Workers This Labor Day

As we’re all preparing to close out the summer and celebrate Labor Day weekend, we know that this holiday is looking different than previous years.

We’ve been dealing with the social and economic effects of COVID-19 for six months now and I know that we all miss our friends, family, and normal routines. However, it’s important to remember that the Health Department is seeing more epi-linked cases that they attribute to large gatherings like parties and sporting events.

These types of events are dangerous -- for you and for people you know. As you make your plans for the long weekend, please remember that we’re still in a pandemic. It’s up to all of us to keep each other safe by social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing a mask.

Yesterday, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger made the important decision to extend the countywide mask directive for another month, through October 8th. This is the right move for our community, and I thank Mayor Coppinger for taking this action to keep our community safe and help get our economic recovery on track sooner. We know that more than 74% of Tennesseans support a mask mandate to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Facemasks work, so let’s continue to #MaskUpCHA!

As we approach Labor Day, I want to challenge all of you to take a moment to acknowledge the essential workers who have powered us through this pandemic -- the nurses, doctors, first responders, grocery store workers, service industry employees, public works personnel, and so many more.

People who work essential jobs are often the most vulnerable for COVID. This can be due to a number of factors including lower-income, lack of health insurance, and differences across household structure, according to a recent study by the Brookings Institute. There’s no better way to show our support for the essential workers in our community than by doing our part to keep them safe.

We also know that this Labor Day, more people are finding themselves without jobs because of the pandemic. New data shows that an additional 12,035 Tennesseans filed for unemployment last week. Since March 15, new unemployment claims in our state have reached 818,149.

If you’re like me and desperately want to see displaced workers in our state be able to safely return to work, please continue to wear your mask when you’re out. Wash your hands and sanitize surfaces often. Avoid crowds - especially over the holiday weekend.

Thank you and be safe.

