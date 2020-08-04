Mayor Berke: Your Voice And Your Vote

One of the great opportunities -- and responsibilities -- we have as Americans is the chance to make our voice heard through our vote. This Thursday, August 6 is Election Day, and you will have the opportunity to join your neighbors to make some incredibly important choices about the future of our state and our community.

While many Americans may bypass local elections, these are oftentimes the most important ones to participate in. From the School Board to your State Legislator, Chattanooga voters have important local races on the ballot this election.

Tens of thousands of Hamilton County residents are expected to get out and vote on Thursday. If you haven’t voted yet, you can find sample ballots and your Election Day polling location here.

If you did vote early or voted by mail, the Hamilton County Election Commission needs your help at the polls as a paid poll worker. As a poll worker you may be asked to conduct a variety of duties to help elections run smoothly and safely. This includes greeting and processing voters, answering questions, and counting votes. Election Day poll workers will be paid between $135 to $175 depending on the job duty.

To serve as a Hamilton County Election Commission poll worker, you must be a registered voter in Hamilton County or at least 16 years old and reside in the county. Workers must commit to completing training and working the full 14-hour shift on Election Day. To learn more or apply visit hamiltonelections.com or call (423) 209-VOTE (8683).

Please remember that if you are voting absentee by-mail to send in your ballot as soon as possible. The quickest way to ensure your ballot arrives on time is to drop it off with postage, inside at the US Post Office at 2200 Amnicola Hwy. If you’ve already mailed in your absentee ballot you can check its status here.

Tell friends and family to text CHA VOTES to 97779 for voting information and ensure their voice is heard.

Don’t forget to wear your mask when you go vote!

Thank you and stay safe.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!