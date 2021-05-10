Mayor Kelly Updates Covid Restrictions, Removes Limit On Softball Tournaments

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday updated his executive order to better reflect evolving pandemic conditions by shifting the basis for the city’s COVID-19 restrictions to the guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

The city also lifted restrictions on tournament use of its softball fields.

Mask and social distancing guidelines remain in place within all city buildings.

“While I am gratified by the increasing number of Chattanoogans who have chosen to get vaccinated against COVID-19, we have further to go before we can begin to let down our guard,” Kelly said. “Like many Chattanoogans, I look forward to the day when we can gather together free from restrictions. For our economy, for our friends and for our families, I would encourage everyone who is medically able to do so to get vaccinated immediately and continue to wear masks indoors.”

The seven-day moving average of vaccinations peaked in early April, but has fallen in May by more than half, according to figures maintained by the Hamilton County Health Department. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available to people 16 years of age and older with no appointment at the Tennessee Riverpark, although you may make an appointment if you choose to do so. Free transportation is available.