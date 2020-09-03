Mayor’s Council Against Hate Teams With Local Racial Equity Collective

As part of an ongoing effort to improve racial equity and reconciliation in the city of Chattanooga, the Mayor’s Council Against Hate is partnering with Unlearn Everything & Live a partner of The Chattanooga Racial Equity Collective to offer a unique, four-part training in anti-racism that will be offered free of charge to its members and followers.

“Choosing to be a bystander in our world is no longer an option,” says Mayor Andy Berke. “Choosing to understand what anti-racism is and how to engage with it in our everyday lives can help us become a more open, peaceful, and just community. I’m grateful for the chance to share Unlearn Everything & Live’s work with our Council Against Hate during this very challenging time in American life.”

Unlearn Everything & Live will off four 2-hour sessions via Zoom that will define and describe racism, racial socialization, and current racial trends, issues and lived experiences; discuss the implications of current racial trends and events; explain how racial beliefs shape the operations and organizational culture our institutions; and explore effective techniques for equipping the Council Against Hate with policies, statements, practices and protocols they need to become a more effective anti-racist organization.

“I applaud the boldness of the Mayor’s office and the Council Against Hate to embark on a racial equity and reconciliation learning journey,” says Unlearn Everything & Live’s CEO and Lead Principal Lakweshia Ewing. “This first step is a right one towards unity for our entire community.”

The Council Against Hate’s anti-racism training will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16 and will continue through Wednesday, October 4. There is no cost to participate but attendance will be limited and available on a first-come first-served basis. Applications are open now at cha.city/antiracism and will be accepted until Friday, September 11.

