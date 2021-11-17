MyTN App Helping Tennesseans Access Helpful Services From Their Smartphone

The Tennessee Department of Human Services, the state’s Office of Customer Focused Government, and IT group Strategic Technology Solutions are teaming up to add new helpful services for users of Tennessee’s MyTN mobile application.

Customers can now file and check the status of an appeal for the denial of TDHS programs on their smartphone through MyTN.

The new features will be especially helpful for applicants of the Department’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Families First program, many of whom depend on their smartphone to access the internet.

The addition follows other useful features previously added to MyTN such as allowing TDHS customers to search for licensed child care agencies and report the abuse of vulnerable adults.

“These additions to MyTN showcases our Department’s commitment to using technology to make it easier for families to quickly access the benefits, goods, and services they need.” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter.

“Many of our customers only have access to the internet through their smartphones and this app will give them a direct way to do their business from home so they can go about living their lives.”

Tennessee’s MyTN app launched in February 2019 to provide a single point of access and communication to all state government services through a mobile app. This month the app will also add features that let users search for permits with the Alcohol Beverage Commission, report TennCare Fraud, search for unclaimed property, and make requests for vital records such as birth certificates.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is dedicated to making our state a place where all Tennesseans can move beyond the barriers they may face, to self-sufficiency, and on to new heights.