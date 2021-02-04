National Coalition of 100 Black Women To Host Virtual Candidates Forum

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, in partnership with the Hamilton County Voters Coalition, will host Virtual Candidates Forums for candidates vying to be Chattanooga Mayor and for Chattanooga City Council seats.

The Mayoral Candidates forum will be on Tuesday, February 9th from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., and the City Council Candidates forum will be on Thursday, February 11th from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., both live on the NCBW Facebook page, Facebook.com/NCBWChattanooga.

All qualified candidates have been invited to participate. The forum will be moderated by D’Wauna Young Mann. Each candidate will be allowed to share their platform. In addition, the public will be asked to submit their questions during the Facebook Live broadcast.

Neither NCBW or HCVC endorse nor do they contribute to political campaigns. The role for presenting this forum is to provide a venue where the public can be educated on candidates’ platforms

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!