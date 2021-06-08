Nationwide Search Underway For Chattanooga’s Next Chief Of Police

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Monday thanked Chief David Roddy for his exemplary service to the Chattanooga Police Department and the City of Chattanooga, and congratulated him on his remarkable 26-year career.

“As I said many times during the campaign, I am deeply grateful to Chief Roddy for his dedication to community policing, and for working with our neighbors to progress CPD toward an inclusive and effective department driven by best practices and a love for our city,” Kelly said. “I was especially proud of his leadership last summer as he engaged in peaceful dialogue with residents attending protests every night, working to listen and to learn from our community. Moreover, as chief he has invested in innovative solutions and community engagement to reduce crime, clear cases and protect our residents.”

Kelly immediately announced a nationwide search for Roddy’s replacement, during which time Chief of Staff Eric Tucker will serve as interim chief. The advisory committee will include community leaders who will help guide the search and ensure the city’s next chief has a demonstrated commitment to civil rights, equity and best practices. The city will engage the International Association of Chiefs of Police to ensure a robust and effective process to find the best candidate for the job.

“While I’m sad to see him go, I appreciate his willingness to help us continue the work that he started,” Kelly said. “The ideal candidate will have strong qualifications and will have a track record of setting departmental culture and policies to drive equitable policing in our community. I am committed to finding the best person for the job, and I’m grateful to CPD’s current Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief Tucker for stepping into this interim role as we work to define the next chapter of public safety in Chattanooga.”

Under Roddy’s leadership, the department secured a grant to enhance its response and resources for victims of crime, developed a youth engagement program and has received numerous accolades from around the country. Roddy has partnered with organizations across the city to deepen engagement with at-risk youth, and under his tenure, every CPD Officer received training in Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) to better help them respond to traumatic incidents.

Roddy is the only CPD officer to graduate from the FBI National Executive Institute, and has graduated from the FBI National Academy, both of which enabled him to bring additional skills and resources as chief to clearing cases in the city.

Kelly’s administration noted that announcements regarding the composition and selection of the community-led advisory committee would follow in the coming weeks. The national search process will also include an opportunity for local candidates, including current CPD officers, to apply for the position.