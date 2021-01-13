Public Calls For More Mental Health Supports, Workforce Development, Youth Programs

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke’s administration today unveiled the results of an extensive, months-long public engagement effort to determine the priorities that will inform the City of Chattanooga’s upcoming Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Public engagement is at the core of the Citys’ Budgeting For Outcomes (BFO) process, a budgeting methodology that requires extensive public input and review to ensure that the City’s spending plans remain aligned with the public’s priorities within five results areas: High Performing Government; Stronger Neighborhoods; Safer Streets; Smarter Students, Stronger Families; and Growing Economy.

The City’s FY22 budget will be the eighth such budget prepared using this process, which ensures maximum communication, transparency, and accountability in the way public funds are utilized.

The latest BFO public input process, which consisted of multiple virtual town hall meetings and an online survey, revealed several clear and consistent themes about where and how they would like to see the City invest its resources in the year ahead, particularly:

More resources for individuals experiencing mental health crises

Supplemental workforce development and skill training programs

Additional after-school programs for community youth

A complete breakdown of the public engagement process and results may be found at cha.city/bfo22report.

“As our economy struggles to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Chattanoogans want to see the smartest possible use of their tax dollars,” says Mayor Berke. “That begins with making the most strategic investments possible: assisting families in crisis, making sure people can get employed and stay employed, and helping our youth thrive. If our government continues to support initiatives that deliver on these outcomes, we know the long term value -- and cost savings -- are tremendous.”

In prior years, BFO public engagement has led to the formation of numerous successful initiatives, including the Office of Workforce Development in 2018, which works to break down the barriers that might prevent residents from general employment or advancing their careers; and the Office of Community Resilience (OCR) in 2020, which will help law enforcement officials, social workers, and criminal justice reform advocates co-create new solutions for responding to people in crisis.

