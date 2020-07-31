School Board Candidates Respond to Equity Questionnaire Ahead of Next Week’s Election

2020 Hamilton County School Board candidates responded to a questionnaire on educational equity published by Chattanooga 2.0. Their responses have been released today, one week from the August 6th election day, and can be found on the Chattanooga 2.0 website at chatt2.org/equity.

“Equity has been the source of much discussion in our community, most recently because of the national conversation taking place about racial injustice,” says Chattanooga 2.0 Executive Director Molly Blankenship. “We believe that this is an important moment to set common definitions around equity and to begin a productive community conversation about how we can ensure that every child and every resident in Hamilton County - no matter their zip code, no matter their background, no matter their skin color - has a true opportunity at success.”

Chattanooga 2.0 defines educational equity as: intentional supports, resources, and policies designed to meet the individual needs of each learner and eliminate disparities in outcomes, ultimately ensuring that all students have the opportunity to unlock their full potential.

View Blankenship’s full statement on educational equity and responses from 2020 Hamilton County School Board candidates Rhonda Thurman, Stephen Vickers, Marco Perez, and Debbi Meyers at chatt2.org/equity.

