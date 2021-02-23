Several City Of Chattanooga Facilities To Reopen Monday

The City of Chattanooga’s City Hall, Development Resource Center (DRC) and other City facilities will reopen to the public beginning Monday, March 1.

On Friday, February 26, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will sign Executive Order 2021-07, which will reopen City Hall, the DRC, and the Chattanooga Public Library (CPL) branches to the public.

While buildings are reopening to the public, the City will require those visiting to wear a mask. The City will provide masks to those in need while supplies last.

City Hall is currently open for residents needing to pay their 2020 City of Chattanooga property taxes. However, residents can also pay their taxes online or at any First Horizon location within Hamilton County. Hours to pay taxes in person at City Hall are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, February 27 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The City’s Youth and Family Development Centers will remain closed to the public at this time. However, five centers are operating at Virtual Learning Centers for those enrolled in HCS At Home. To learn more about the program visit cha.city/virtuallearning.

While the library branches will be open, it will be for limited computer use, printing, copying, faxing, and appointments for notary services, passports and local history research. Those wishing to check out or return books will continue to do so via curbside service. The Avondale Branch remains closed until the City reopens its YFD Centers. For more full details about the CPL reopening please visit chattlibrary.org or call 643-7700.

While buildings will reopen for public access, many City services can still be accessed online. To see these services visit chattanooga.gov.

