Tennesseans Can Honor a Service Member with Their Vote

The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote in the upcoming election to a veteran or active duty member of the U.S. military.

“As Americans, we have the right to select our leaders through free elections. Honor Vote is a small way that we can recognize and thank the men and women who fought for our rights and those who serve our county to protect them,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

This free program is open to any registered voter in Tennessee. Voters can choose to dedicate their vote to anyone currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Tennessee National Guard.

Honor Vote program participants will receive a Voter Information Guide and an official Honor Vote button they can wear while casting their ballot.

Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List and the Honor Vote Twitter account @tnhonorvote. Voters are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtag #GoVoteTN.

For more information and to dedicate your vote, visit GoVoteTN.com/honor.

