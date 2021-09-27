Tennesseans Encouraged To Register To Vote On National Voter Registration Day

To celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages Tennesseans to register to vote, check their voter registration status and show friends, coworkers and neighbors how to register online in minutes.

"It’s never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee and our office is excited to lead the effort to help all eligible voters in our great state get registered," said Secretary Hargett. "We are doing this with college voter registration tailgates and by working with businesses, non-profits and civic organizations across the state through our Your Vote Matters program."

This month, the Secretary of State's office is working with student volunteers, university and athletic department staff, student government associations, campus organizations and local county election commissions at Tennessee's nine Division I Public Universities conducting voter registration drives on campus.

Through the Your Vote Matters program, the Secretary of State's office is providing participating businesses, non-profits and civic organizations across the state with tools they can use to promote voter registration and civic engagement to their employees, customers and community. As part of the Your Vote Matters program, Secretary Hargett is also speaking with corporate and community organizations in person and virtually about increasing civic engagement.

"The first step to making your voice heard on Election Day is registering to vote. If you are not registered, don't wait. Now is the time to get ready to cast your ballot by registering to vote," said Secretary Hargett. "If you're already registered, you can participate by helping us spread the word about National Voter Registration Day and encouraging everyone in your spheres of influence to get registered."

It has never been easier to register to vote in Tennessee. Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.

Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s database. A paper voter registration application is also available to download at GoVoteTN.gov.

National Voter Registration Day and National Voter Registration Month are nonpartisan, nationwide efforts to encourage all eligible voters to register and participate in the electoral process.

For details about the Secretary of State's upcoming voter registration activities, follow their social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

Tennesseans are encouraged to use #GoVoteTN and #YourVoteMattersTN on social media posts promoting voter registration during National Voter Registration Month and throughout the year.

For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.