Tennesseans Urged To Register To Vote On 10th Annual National Voter Registration Day

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is encouraging Tennesseans to register to vote or make sure their address on file is up to date.

"Registering to vote is the very first step to making your voice heard on Election Day," said Secretary Hargett. "If you’re not registered, National Voter Registration Day is the perfect time to get ready to cast your ballot. Registering to vote is important because our society is better off when every eligible voter participates in the process."

It has never been easier to register to vote, cast a ballot or get accurate election information in Tennessee. Registering to vote, updating or checking your registration status is fast, easy and secure with the Secretary of State's online voter registration system, GoVoteTN.gov.

Using a computer, phone or tablet, any U.S. citizen with a driver's license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register in minutes at GoVoteTN.gov. Each submission is checked against the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s database. A paper voter registration application is also available to download at GoVoteTN.gov.

“Making it easier than ever before for Tennesseans to register to vote and cast a ballot while protecting the integrity of our elections is our highest priority,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “We work with legislators and county election administers so that every Tennessean can have confidence in our elections and know that it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat in the Volunteer State.”

Tennessee was recently ranked number one in the country for election integrity by The Heritage Foundation. This ranking results from Tennessee’s continual work to incorporate the best practices to protect the integrity of the ballot box.

The Secretary of State’s office and local county election commissions are Tennessee’s trusted sources for accurate election information. For the latest information about upcoming elections and the Secretary of State’s voter registration efforts, follow their social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

Tennesseans are encouraged to use the Secretary of State’s #GoVoteTN hashtag on social media posts promoting voter registration on National Voter Registration Day and throughout the year.

National Voter Registration Day and National Voter Registration Month are nonpartisan, nationwide efforts to encourage all eligible voters to register and participate in the electoral process.

For more information about registering to vote in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.