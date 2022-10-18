Tennessee Early Voting Starts On Wednesday

Early voting for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Nov. 3.

"It’s never been easier to vote in Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "I encourage each voter to make their voice heard during our state's generous early voting period."

Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.

During early voting and on Election Day, voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

"With so much election misinformation out there about elections, it’s important that voters get information from sources they can trust," said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. "In Tennessee, your best sources for accurate, up-to-date election information are our office and your local election commission.”

The Secretary of State and county election commissions are Tennessee’s trusted sources for accurate election information. Tennesseans can find contact information for their local county election commission at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.

For election information voters can trust from the Secretary of State, visit GoVoteTN.gov and the GoVoteTN App, call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959 or follow the Secretary of State’s social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.