Tennessee Launches 2020 Election FAQ Video Series

The Tennessee Secretary of State's office has released a new video series featuring members of the Division of Elections answering some of the most frequently asked questions about the 2020 election.

“Misinformation about the 2020 election is rampant. We must all be vigilant in ensuring that we are not only getting our information from trusted sources but also that we are not amplifying inaccurate information," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

"There are many bad actors who want to sow discord and confusion among our citizens as well as rode confidence in our form of government. It is critical for voters to get accurate, trusted information directly from Tennessee’s election experts. We created these videos so that all Tennesseans can easily hear the answers to our most commonly asked questions,”

Some of the topics covered in the series include how to register to vote in Tennessee, important election deadlines, how to vote absentee by-mail, becoming a poll official and the precautions being taken for in-person voting.

“We talk to voters everyday who have received information that is misleading or just plain wrong,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Every Tennessean can help stop the spread of misinformation by making sure you only share election information from trusted sources like your local county election commission or our office.”

The Secretary of State is sharing a new FAQ video daily on social media Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

Voters can also watch the entire 2020 election FAQ video series on our website, sos.tn.gov/elections/2020-faqs.For more information, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!