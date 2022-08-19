Tennessee's Unclaimed Property On The Road To Reunite Tennesseans With Missing Money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money.

Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee.­­

Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.

To raise awareness for the program and return missing money to even more Tennesseans this year, representatives from the Unclaimed Property Division will be visiting events in each of Tennessee’s three grand divisions over the next three months. Tennesseans are encouraged to stop by the Unclaimed Property booth to find out if they have missing money. Division representatives will be on-site to help attendees begin the claims process and answer any questions. Tennesseans have located hundreds, and even thousands of dollars, in missing money at past events.

Unclaimed Property will be at the following events in 2022:

Tennessee State Fair/Wilson County Fair in Lebanon Friday, Aug. 19; Saturday, Aug 20 & Sunday, Aug. 21

Friday, Aug. 19; Saturday, Aug 20 & Sunday, Aug. 21 Chester County BBQ Festival in Henderson Friday, Sept. 23 & Saturday, Sept. 24

Friday, Sept. 23 & Saturday, Sept. 24 Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin Friday, Oct. 7 & Saturday, Oct. 8

“We know people enjoy working directly with our Treasury staff to have their questions answered about their property claims,” State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. said. “Our hope is that even more people will stop by our booth and take just a few minutes to search to see if they have unclaimed property.”

Anyone can see if they are owed any missing money by searching their name at ClaimItTN.gov, and may file a claim online if they find unclaimed property belonging to them. The searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program. Treasury recommends searching for common misspellings of your name and previous addresses

In Tennessee, there is no time limit or fee to claim unclaimed property. It is held for the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries until it is claimed.