Tennessee Voters Encouraged to Use Official Election Day Hotline

As Tennesseans cast their ballots today, Secretary Hargett encourages voters to call the Division of Elections toll-free Election Day hotline at 1-877-850-4959 to report possible voter fraud, misinformation or get answers to Election Day questions.

Today is the State and Federal Primary and County General election. All polls in Tennessee will close at 8 p.m. EDT/ 7 p.m. CDT.

"It's important we assist voters as well as preserve the integrity of our election process," said Secretary Hargett. "I encourage voters to call our Electing Day hotline with concerns about their voting experience."

Tennesseans can view voter-specific information, including locations, poll hours of operation and sample ballots on the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

Peak times at the polls are typically before voters go to work, after work or during lunchtime. Being flexible and casting your ballot in the mid-morning or mid-afternoon may shorten your wait time. Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows these voters to move through the process faster.

Voters need to bring valid (may or may not be current) photo identification to the polls. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling the Division of Elections toll-free Election Day hotline 1-877-850-4959.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.

For the latest information on the Aug. 6 election, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

