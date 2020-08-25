The Chattery Launches Civics 101 Series

On August 31, The Chattery will launch a non-partisan Civics 101 series designed to inform and act as a refresher for attendees.

All classes within the series have a suggested donation of $10 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Chattanooga State’s First in the Family Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of Tom Edd Wilson and supports students who are first-generation college students.

There are five virtual classes within the series all starting at 6 PM on various Mondays over the next several weeks. Class subjects range from understanding elections and learning how local government works to gerrymandering and the basics of the federal government. These classes are non-partisan and for informational purposes only.

August 31 - Understanding Elections

September 14 - Gerrymandering

September 28 - Chattanooga & Hamilton County Government

October 5 - State of Tennessee Government

October 12 - Federal Government

“Adults rarely get a refresher in understanding the basic rights and duties of our citizenship,” says Jennifer Holder, Operations Director at The Chattery. “We’ve held similar classes at different times throughout the year but we found it especially important to host this series during an election year.”

All classes within the series will be held online and facilitated by Dr. Liz Norell, an Associate Professor at Chattanooga State. If you’re unable to attend the live class, a recording will be provided to registrants after the class concludes. For more information on the series, visit www.thechattery.org/civics.

About The Chattery

Founded in 2014, The Chattery believes in enjoyable education and community collaboration by offering fun, affordable and accessible classes to the Chattanooga community. The Chattery also provides an unlimited variety of events, lecture series and workshops by serving as ambassadors who help cultivate and encourage your passions. For more information, visit www.thechattery.org.

